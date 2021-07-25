2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Padres to face Marlins on the road

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Diego Padres (58-43, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (42-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins are 23-23 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .368 as a unit. Adam Duvall leads the club with a .488 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Padres have gone 25-24 away from home. San Diego’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 30 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Braxton Garrett notched his first victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 for Miami. Tim Hill took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 70 RBIs and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 48 extra base hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (back), Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

