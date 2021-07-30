Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt on slide, leaves game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and left the game.

Tatis, the NL starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, singled and advanced on Manny Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Brendan Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Tatis slid awkwardly over the bag and crumbled in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer helped Tatis off the field as he winced in pain, holding his left arm. The trainer was holding Tatis’ upper arm/shoulder.

Tatis suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a violent swing April 5 against San Francisco and went on the injured list.

