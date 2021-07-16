Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » MLB News » Padres place rookie left-hander…

Padres place rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on IL

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 7:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation.

The move is retroactive to July 13. The Padres, who opened a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Friday, did not immediately make a corresponding move.

Weathers was injured Sunday against the Colorado Rockies when he fielded Jon Gray’s sacrifice bunt, ran to tag him and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He fell to the ground in pain. After a few moments on the ground, he had to be helped from the field.

The team said Weathers suffered bruising in the back of the ankle around the Achilles tendon. He had been wearing a walking boot, but has since thrown without it.

Prior to the Friday’s game, manager Jayce Tingler said right-hander Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) is progressing and the plan is for Darvish to start Monday at Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up