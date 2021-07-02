FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Nimmo rejoins Mets after 2-month absence for hand injury

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 4:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the injured list by the New York Mets before Friday’s Subway Series opener with the Yankees after missing two months because of a detached hand ligament.

Nimmo was set to bat leadoff and play center field at Yankee Stadium.

He hit .172 (5 for 29) with a double and no RBIs during a nine-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also reinstated Marcus Stroman from the bereavement list. He is scheduled to start Saturday, when the Yankees start ace Gerrit Cole.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido were activated from the 10-day injured list along with Nimmo.

Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness, a move retroactive to Thursday. He left Wednesday night’s start at Atlanta after three innings because of pain.

Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also obtained left-hander Anthony Banda from San Francisco for minor league infielder Will Toffey. The 27-year-old Banda was assigned to Syracuse. He is 3-2 with a 6.86 ERA at Triple-A Sacramento this season and has a 4-3 record and 5.96 ERA in five major league starts and 13 relief appearances, with Arizona in 2017 and Tampa Bay from 2018-20.

Toffey hit .178 with six homers and 16 RBIs this year for Double-A Binghamton.

