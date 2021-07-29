2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | US women's hoops capture 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Today's Olympic schedule
Musgrove expected to start for the Padres against the Rockies

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (44-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-45, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 3.21 ERA, .99 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -280, Rockies +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Padres are 34-20 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Rockies are 11-38 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .360.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-1. Jon Gray secured his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Craig Stammen took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .652.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 104 hits and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.91 ERA

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb), C.J. Cron: (groin).

