Muller scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (48-50, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-44, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (1-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Braves +137; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will play on Monday.

The Mets are 30-15 on their home turf. New York is slugging .387 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 22-25 on the road. Atlanta has a collective .239 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with an average of .287.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Will Smith recorded his second victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Seth Lugo took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .516.

Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

