2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Ledecky finally wins gold | VT professor on Biles
Home » MLB News » Milwaukee to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

Milwaukee to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (59-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 21-27 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Brewers have gone 30-18 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .474.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-0. Brett Anderson earned his third victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Oviedo took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 110 hits and has 57 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19 contact), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up