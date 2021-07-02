Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Milwaukee faces Pittsburgh, aims to build on Burnes’ strong outing

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (49-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-7, 3.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +117, Brewers -135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Corbin Burnes. Burnes went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 10-24 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .351, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 21-13 against division opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Corbin Burnes earned his fourth victory and Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Milwaukee. Wil Crowe took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 45 RBIs and is batting .308.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 30 extra base hits and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

