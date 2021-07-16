Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Milwaukee Brewers to visit the Cincinnati Reds

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 4:36 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (53-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-42, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +100, Brewers -120; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will meet on Friday.

The Reds are 23-20 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Mahle leads them with a mark of 11.1.

The Brewers are 26-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .379 this season. Omar Narvaez leads the club with a .469 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Hendrix earned his fifth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Josh Hader registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 48 extra base hits and is batting .331.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 55 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 2.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

