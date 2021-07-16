Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Mets star Lindor injured during at-bat against Pirates

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 10:16 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side.

Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side.

Accompanied by an athletic trainer, Lindor then headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse.

Lindor was replaced by Luis Guillorme in the bottom of the fifth after going 1 for 3.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians in a January trade, Lindor is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases in 88 games. He agreed to a $341 million, 10-year contract just before opening day.

Lindor was a four-time All-Star with Cleveland while winning two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

Beset by a long list of injuries all season, the NL East-leading Mets just got third baseman J.D. Davis back from the 60-day IL on Friday. Davis wasn’t in the starting lineup, but his return gave New York all its projected regulars available for the first time in months.

