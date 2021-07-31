2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Marquez scheduled to start for Rockies at Padres

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 3:24 AM

Colorado Rockies (45-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-46, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-8, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 35-21 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 12-39 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Jon Gray secured his seventh victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Ryan Weathers took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is batting .292.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 108 hits and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb), C.J. Cron: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

