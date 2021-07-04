FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 3:14 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (41-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-48, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (4-9, 6.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (7-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Cardinals +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Rockies are 30-17 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 18-25 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .377 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jhoulys Chacin earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Genesis Cabrera took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and is slugging .506.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

