Lopez scheduled to start for Miami against Philadelphia

Miami Marlins (34-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are 20-22 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .375.

The Marlins are 15-13 against NL East Division opponents. Miami’s lineup has 76 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 18 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-6. Zach Pop earned his first victory and Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Aaron Nola registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 68 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.