Lions-Vikings? Naw, Tigers top Twins by NFL-like 17-14 final

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Minnesota Twins 17-14 Wednesday.

Detroit led 10-0 in the fourth in an MLB game that wound with a score more fitting for an NFL matchup between the Lions and Vikings.

After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam.

Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.

Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

The Tigers posted their highest run total of the season and won their second straight game, assuring themselves of at least a .500 finish for the month of July. Since going 8-19 in April, Detroit is nearing its third straight winning month.

Derek Holland (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the Tigers.

J.A. Happ (5-6) was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in three innings. Since posting a 1.91 ERA through his first five starts, Happ has given up 68 earned runs in 70 innings (8.74 ERA).

A scheduling quirk has led to the teams playing 12 games against each other in the past 21 days, an occurrence lamented by both managers recently. The hitters have taken advantage, no more so than in the fourth inning.

The first seven batters of the inning reached against Happ. Candelario’s two-run double ended Happ’s day and Willi Castro added an RBI triple as Detroit scored its most runs in an inning since plating nine in the fifth inning against Seattle on April 25, 2017.

Minnesota countered with six runs on eight hits in the bottom of the inning. Sanó started the scoring with a solo homer and Jeffers added his first career grand slam, the second straight day a Twins catcher hit a grand slam. Mitch Garver hit a slam Tuesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop was scratched from the lineup after the back with back tightness. Schoop was hurt in Tuesday night’s game but finished the game. Manager A.J. Hinch said Schoop was stiff when he came to the park on Wednesday.

Twins: Garver’s right wrist was still swollen and sore on Wednesday after he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s game. X-rays were negative for any issues and manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver “came out of it OK.”

UP NEXT

Tigers: Detroit returns home with four games against Baltimore. RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.63 ERA) starts Thursday for the Tigers. Mize allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings at Kansas City in his last outing. The Orioles are scheduled to start LHP Alexander Wells (1-0, 4.35).

Twins: After an off day, Minnesota travels to St. Louis for a three-game series against the Cardinals. RHP José Berríos (7-5, 3.48) is scheduled to start for the Twins. Berríos, who allowed zero earned runs in seven innings in his last outing, is a potential trade candidate ahead of this week’s deadline. The Cardinals have LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.58) lined up to start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.