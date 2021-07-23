Coronavirus News: DC schools' COVID-19 measures | Md. funding schools' COVID-19 testing | Uptick in cases in DC region | Vaccination numbers in DMV
LeBlanc scheduled to start for Cardinals at Reds

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (49-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-47, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -163, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Friday.

The Reds are 24-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Cardinals have gone 21-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .525.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-7. Heath Hembree notched his first victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs for Cincinnati. Alex Reyes registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 99 hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

