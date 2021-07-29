2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | US women's hoops capture 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Today's Olympic schedule
Kuhl scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (60-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-63, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.29 ERA, .88 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +162, Brewers -189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Thursday.

The Pirates are 21-28 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Brewers are 31-18 on the road. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .376.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-3. Adrian Houser earned his seventh victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Milwaukee. Max Kranick registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 42 extra base hits and is batting .306.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 87 hits and has 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

