Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Kim scheduled to start…

Kim scheduled to start for Cardinals at Cubs

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (43-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-45, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Cardinals +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Saturday.

The Cubs are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s lineup has 114 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 21 homers.

The Cardinals have gone 20-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .377 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with a .551 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 10-5. Kyle Hendricks earned his 11th victory and Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Wade LeBlanc took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 92 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.43 ERA

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up