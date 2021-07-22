Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Kim expected to start for the Cardinals against the Cubs

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 4:30 AM

Chicago Cubs (47-49, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-48, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (5-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -133, Cubs +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will meet on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 27-20 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.4.

The Cubs have gone 19-32 away from home. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .489.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. T.J. McFarland recorded his first victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for St. Louis. Craig Kimbrel took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

