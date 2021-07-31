2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » MLB News » Hill scheduled to start…

Hill scheduled to start as New York hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 3:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (55-49, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-48, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 32-19 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 29-23 away from home. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .329 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-2. Sonny Gray earned his third victory and India went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Miguel Castro registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 23 home runs and is slugging .508.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 48 extra base hits and 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up