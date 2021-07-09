Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Giants catcher Posey misses…

Giants catcher Posey misses All-Star Game with bruised thumb

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants catcher Buster Posey was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game.

Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip.

The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328 with 12 home runs and a .968 OPS for NL West-leading San Francisco.

The Giants made the move before playing Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up