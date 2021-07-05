Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Fried expected to start…

Fried expected to start for the Braves against Pirates

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +166, Braves -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Pirates are 17-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves have gone 17-20 away from home. Atlanta is slugging .423 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Max Fried secured his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Atlanta. JT Brubaker registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 hits and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up