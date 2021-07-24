Freeland scheduled to start for Colorado against Los Angeles

Colorado Rockies (43-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-40, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (43-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-40, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 5.36 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -260, Rockies +219; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .424 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Rockies are 10-34 on the road. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .471 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. Daniel Bard earned his fifth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Jimmie Sherfy registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy is second on the Dodgers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .565.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 35 extra base hits and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

