Freeland expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-35, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-52, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (9-1, 2.36 ERA, .91 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +221, Dodgers -270; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Yonathan Daza with an average of .295.

The Dodgers are 27-21 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-4. Julio Urias earned his 12th victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 33 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 95 hits and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (blister), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

