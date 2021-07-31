Dodgers to face Diamondbacks on the road

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-43, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-71, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-43, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-71, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +145, Dodgers -165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Dodgers are 29-25 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .555 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Peacock earned his fourth victory and Josh VanMeter went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs for Arizona. Jimmy Nelson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta ranks third on the Diamondbacks with five home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is slugging .555.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Josh Reddick: (illness), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.