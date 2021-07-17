Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
DeSclafani scheduled to start for San Francisco against St. Louis

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (58-32, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-47, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-3, 2.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5, 3.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +105, Giants -121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 23-19 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Giants are 28-19 in road games. San Francisco is slugging .437 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .552.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Jay Jackson secured his first victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for San Francisco. Adam Wainwright registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and is slugging .496.

Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 36 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

