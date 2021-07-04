FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » MLB News » DeSclafani scheduled to start…

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 3:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .326.

The Giants are 26-19 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Buster Posey leads the team with a .548 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone secured his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Ryan Buchter registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs and is batting .249.

Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .247 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up