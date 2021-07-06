Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » deGrom scheduled to start…

deGrom scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-37, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .95 ERA, .54 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -277, Brewers +229; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 25-11 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers have gone 25-17 away from home. Milwaukee is slugging .378 as a unit. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .475.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Brandon Woodruff took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 45 RBIs and is batting .255.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 15 home runs and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up