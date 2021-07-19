Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » MLB News » De Jong, Pirates to…

De Jong, Pirates to take on Smith, Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 16-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Pirates are 15-31 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .367 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 62 RBIs and is batting .249.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 117 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up