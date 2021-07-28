2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Ledecky finally wins gold | VT professor on Biles
Home » MLB News » Davies scheduled to start…

Davies scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (52-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -104, Reds -113; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-19 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds are 26-23 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Jesse Winker with an average of .302.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is second on the Cubs with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (heel), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up