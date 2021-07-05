Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 10:10 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago’s game against Philadelphia on Monday.

He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.

The ejection was Ross’ third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

