Bumgarner expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Pirates

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 18-30 on their home turf. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .265.

The Pirates have gone 15-33 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-6. J.B. Bukauskas notched his second victory and Josh VanMeter went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Arizona. Austin Davis registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 54 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .309 batting average, 7.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

