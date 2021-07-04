FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs 9th straight loss

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 4:39 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win Sunday.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

The Reds’ beleaguered bullpen held the Cubs scoreless for the third straight day. After Wade Miley gave up 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings, Art Warren, Brad Brach and Garrett closed it out.

Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.

