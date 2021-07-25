2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » MLB News » Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer…

Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander’s second start (and third appearance) since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.

After Willson Contreras led off the bottom of the first with a walk, Bryant stroked an 0-1 pitch into the center-field bleachers. It was Bryant’s 17th homer and first since July 3. He is one of several Chicago players who could be traded before Friday’s deadline.

Rizzo followed with a solo shot for a 3-0 lead. It was his 240th homer with the Cubs, passing Aramis Ramirez for sixth place on the team’s career list.

Bote, who was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, added a two-run blast in the fourth to make it 5-0. Bote had been sidelined since May 30 with a dislocated left shoulder.

Young singled in David Peralta in the ninth to break the shutout.

Craig Kimbrel came on to get the final out for his 23rd save.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Bote on the active roster, RHP Trevor Megill was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (fractured right wrist), INF Ketel Marte (strained left hamstring) and RHP Taylor Clarke (strained right teres major) all took part in a live batting practice session Saturday at Chase Field in Arizona. Kelly was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Hillsboro on Sunday. Marte was slated to play in an Arizona Complex League game on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) will move to Triple-A Iowa to continue a rehab assignment on Monday after making three appearances for Class A South Bend.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (1-0, 3.55 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series at Texas on Tuesday night. RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30) pitches for the Rangers.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61) looks to become the first 13-game winner in the majors Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series with Cincinnati. LHP Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72) starts for the Reds.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up