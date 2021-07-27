2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » MLB News » Braves to take on…

Braves to take on Mets on the road

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (49-51, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-45, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 31-16 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Braves are 23-26 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 1-0. Trevor May earned his third victory and Jeff McNeil went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Luke Jackson took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Freeman leads the Braves with 106 hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up