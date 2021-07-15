Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » MLB News » Boston's Sale makes first…

Boston’s Sale makes first rehab appearance since surgery

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange.

The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.

Sale had surgery on March 30, 2020 — his 31st birthday — with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Sale has a $30 million salary this year and next, and $27.5 million each in 2023 and 2024 as part of a $160 million, six-year contract that includes $10 million each season deferred for 15 years.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up