Bassitt cruises to 9th straight win as A’s top Rangers 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Frank Schwindel hit his first career homer in his A’s debut after becoming the 2,000th player in franchise history earlier in the day. Elvis Andrus added two hits.

Joey Gallo homered for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers, who had won four straight.

Bassitt (9-2) set down 16 of his first 18 batters and pitched out of a two-out jam with runners on the corners in the sixth when he got Gallo to ground out to first on a 3-2 pitch.

Bassitt, who beat the Rangers on June 24, has not lost since April 6 and has the longest active winning streak in the majors.

Yusmeiro Petit retired three batters. Lou Trivino allowed Gallo’s homer with one out in the ninth — the sixth in four games by the Rangers slugger — and back-to-back singles before getting the final two outs for his 13th save, the first by an A’s reliever in nearly two weeks.

A day after being called up from the minors on his 29th birthday, Schwindel stood at the plate in the second inning and watched after sending a 1-0 pitch from starter Kolby Allard down the left field line into the second deck. Schwimel pumped both arms back and forth in the A’s dugout while being congratulated by his teammates, then waited briefly while umpires reviewed and confirmed the call.

Schwindel made his majors debut with the Royals and played six games in 2019. He was called up to add a much-needed right-handed bat to manager Bob Melvin’s lineup while Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty recover from injuries.

Allard (2-4) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jose Trevino is day to day and will continue to be monitored after bruising his right forearm while slipping in his hotel room Tuesday. … C/DH Sam Huff is hitless in two games of a rehab assignment with ACL Rangers (Rookie).

Athletics: Canha received a PRP injection in hopes of aiding his recovery from a strained left hip. Canha has been on the injured list since June 25 and is eligible to come off Monday. … Piscotty (sprained left wrist) participated in full workout before the game. Melvin is uncertain whether Piscotty will need a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Athletics LHP Sean Manaea (6-4, 2.91 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday and has seven wins in 13 career starts against the Rangers. RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.63) goes for Texas having won one of his previous five starts.

