2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » MLB News » Astros' Valdez pitching no-hitter…

Astros’ Valdez pitching no-hitter through 6 against Rangers

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Texas Rangers.

Valdez struggled with command on Saturday night and tied a career high by walking six batters. Four of his six walks came in the first two innings. He settled down after the second and has retired 12 of his last 14 batters.

He has thrown 99 pitches.

The 27-year-old left-hander was making his 11th start of the season after missing almost two months after fracturing his left index finger in spring training.

Valdez has struck out four and retired the rest on groundballs. The Rangers, who have lost a season-high 10 straight, have not hit a ball in the air through six innings.

Valdez has appeared in 56 games with 34 starts in his career. He began the day with a 3.26 ERA and a 5-2 record this season.

Jose Trevino hit a sharp ground ball with one out in the fifth that looked like it might get by shortstop Carlos Correa, but he spun to grab it. He bobbled it after the stop, but got it to first just before Trevino touched the bag.

The Astros lead 3-0.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up