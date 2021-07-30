2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Astros lefty Raley suspended three games, manager Baker one

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 9:36 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was suspended for three games and fined Friday by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle’s J.P. Crawford on Monday night.

Raley appealed the penalty announced by MLB on Friday, when Houston opened a weekend series at San Francisco — where Astros manager Dusty Baker was set to manage against his former club but sat out with a one-game suspension.

The penalties were made public after the pregame media availability for Baker, who watched his team take batting practice behind the cage wearing dress clothes not his usual uniform.

Raley plunked Crawford in the back on a 3-1 pitch after surrendering Dylan Moore’s grand slam that helped the Mariners rally to an 11-8 comeback win.

