Arrieta expected to start as Chicago hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (40-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-43, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.57 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +112, Phillies -129; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 26-14 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .392 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .507 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Phillies are 16-26 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 13-3. Connor Brogdon notched his fifth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Rex Brothers registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 53 RBIs and is batting .230.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 home runs and is slugging .474.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 0-10, .207 batting average, 6.39 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .210 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

