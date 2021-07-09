Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-34, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will face off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 28-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .409 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 10-36 in road games. The Arizona offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-8. Garrett Cleavinger notched his second victory and Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Young took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 47 RBIs and is batting .262.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 19 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

