AP source: Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from Texas

The New York Yankees have reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal has not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

Gallo, 27, would give the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed power lefty bat. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.

Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks. While he has played right field for Texas, he presumably would play left for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.

Judge was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday night, a day after returning from the COVID-19 injured list, but pinch hit in the fifth inning.

Gallo is owed $2.2 million from his $6.2 million salary. He is eligible for arbitration next winter and can became a free agent after the 2022 season.

The two-time All-Star is a career .211 hitter in seven seasons, but launches a lot of longballs. He hit 41 home runs in 2017 and 40 in 2018.

The Yankees began the day nine games behind Boston in the AL East and trailing Tampa Bay, Oakland and Seattle in the wild-card race for two spots.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

