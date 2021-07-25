2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
AP source: Pirates trading All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 7:58 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324.

Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

