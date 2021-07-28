AP source: Mariners acquire Pirates lefty Tyler Anderson

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-hander Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press,…

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-hander Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press, in their second deal Tuesday that involves pitching.

The person spoke to the AP on condition on anonymity because there was no official announcement.

Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to trading Anderson to Philadelphia. But the veteran 31-year-old wound up going to the other coast in a trade for prospects, joining a team in contention for an AL wild-card spot.

Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts.

Hours earlier, the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman, one of the best relievers in the majors this season, and pitcher Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

It seemed to be a puzzling move — Seattle trailed Oakland by one game in the race for the second wild-card spot, and was within striking distance of the Astros.

“It’s part of a context that’s going to be an ongoing story over the next couple of days” as the trade deadline nears, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said.

“What comes next could be as early as tonight or tomorrow because we do plan on being active,” he added.

Hours later, the Mariners worked out the deal for Anderson.

The Pirates signed Anderson to a one-year deal in February, giving him a chance to reset his career after a solid if not spectacular season in San Francisco.

Anderson immediately became the veteran on a totally rebuilt starting rotation. He was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Milwaukee, but was pulled shortly beforehand with his future status up in the air.

Anderson is the second Pirates player to be flipped as Friday’s trade deadline nears. All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier was sent to San Diego in return for prospects over the weekend.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.