Anderson expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:14 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (58-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +121, Brewers -138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 21-26 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.5 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 29-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .382 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a mark of .471.

The Pirates won the last meeting 2-0. Tyler Anderson earned his fourth victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Freddy Peralta took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 110 hits and has 57 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .296 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

