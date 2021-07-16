Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Alcantara scheduled to start for Marlins at Phillies

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 4:36 AM

Miami Marlins (39-50, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (44-44, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-8, 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +106, Marlins -124; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will play on Friday.

The Phillies are 24-16 on their home turf. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Marlins have gone 17-29 away from home. Miami has slugged .371 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-6. Zach Pop earned his first victory and Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Aaron Nola took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is slugging .485.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 79 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .259 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Aaron Nola: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (covid-19), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Marlins: Zach Thompson: (illness), Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

