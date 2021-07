2021 All-Star Starters Rosters

Tuesday, July 13 At Coors Field, Denver American League Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Starters Catcher — Salvador Perez,…

Tuesday, July 13 At Coors Field, Denver American League

Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay

Starters

Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston

Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

Outfield — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels

Reserves

To be announced, Sunday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. EDT

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh

Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati

Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati

Reserves

To be announced, Sunday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. EDT

