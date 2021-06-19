JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Wood expected to start for San Francisco against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 3:07 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (33-34, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Phillies -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Philadelphia will meet on Saturday.

The Giants are 23-9 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .403.

The Phillies are 12-22 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Johnny Cueto earned his fifth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for San Francisco. Vince Velasquez registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 15 home runs and is slugging .528.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 59 hits and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

