JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » MLB News » Twins activate Buxton after…

Twins activate Buxton after lengthy absence for hip strain

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.

Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Buxtonil hasn’t played since the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time of the injury. He was leading MLB with a .772 slugging percentage.

The Twins optioned utility man Willians Astudillo to St. Paul. He hit .254 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 41 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up