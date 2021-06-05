CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Tigers place RHP Spencer Turnbull on IL with forearm injury

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 12:47 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right forearm.

Turnbull left Friday night’s 9-8 loss to the White Sox after working four innings of one-run ball. He threw 56 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he didn’t have an update on Turnbull, who was going to be seen by another doctor.

The 28-year-old Turnbull is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts. He pitched a no-hitter May 18 at Seattle.

The Tigers recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo.

