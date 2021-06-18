CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Struggling Marlins look to stop 4-game losing streak against Cubs

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Miami Marlins (29-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-30, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (4-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Cubs are 24-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 94 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Javier Baez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 13-25 away from home. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .298, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is batting .232.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is batting .205.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .178 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

